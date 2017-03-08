Florida Senate pitches major higher education changes | Florida Trend Education

Florida Senate pitches major higher e...

Florida Senate pitches major higher education changes

The Florida Senate on Wednesday released a wide-ranging plan to reshape higher education in the state, including an expansion of Bright Futures scholarships, block tuition for universities, stronger requirements for students to graduate on time and a program to attract high-quality faculty. More from WJXT and the Tampa Bay Times .

