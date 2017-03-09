Florida Senate Passes Legislation to ...

Florida Senate Passes Legislation to Require Unanimous Verdict in Death Penalty Cases

The Florida Senate today passed Senate Bill 280, Sentencing for Capital Felonies, by Senator Randolph Bracy , which revises sentencing requirements in capital felony cases to require a unanimous jury verdict, rather than a certain number of jurors, for a sentencing recommendation of death. "This legislation ensures that our state has a constitutionally-compliant system of justice in place for both the families of victims and the individuals charged with serious crimes," said Senator Bracy.

