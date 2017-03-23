Florida Senate Looks To Put Together ...

Florida Senate Looks To Put Together Marijuana Plan

Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

More growers, access to treatment for snowbirds, and greater flexibility in the relationship between patients and doctors are among the items likely to be included in a Senate proposal to carry out a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November to broadly legalize medical marijuana. The Senate Health Policy Committee held a workshop Wednesday on the implementation of Amendment 2, which garnered the support of more than 71 percent of Florida voters, as lawmakers try to reach consensus on five pieces of legislation floating in the Senate.

Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

