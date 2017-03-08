Florida resort executive bought gold ...

Florida resort executive bought gold mine with embezzled millions,...

The chief financial officer of Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas, once one of the largest employers in the Florida Keys, has been convicted of numerous charges connected to fraud at the company that netted him tens of millions of dollars. David W. Schwarz, 60, of Orlando, owned a third of the company, and along with his co-owner, he duped 1,400 investors out of $300 million over the course of four years.

