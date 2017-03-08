Florida Republicans Challenge Climate-Denying EPA Chief
"These comments by the EPA administrator casting doubt on the causes and impacts of climate change are disconcerting and troubling," Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said in a . "I'm committed to helping ensure South Florida's environment remains pristine and we continue to combat sea level rise in order to protect our community."
