Florida Republicans Challenge Climate...

Florida Republicans Challenge Climate-Denying EPA Chief

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Switched

"These comments by the EPA administrator casting doubt on the causes and impacts of climate change are disconcerting and troubling," Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said in a . "I'm committed to helping ensure South Florida's environment remains pristine and we continue to combat sea level rise in order to protect our community."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You... 22 hr Texxy 3
News New UF student body president busted... Fri Spotted Girl 4
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Mar 9 MikeGreen420 14
Citizens Freedom Party Mar 9 Pud 3
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests Mar 7 Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Mar 7 huntcoyotes 22
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC