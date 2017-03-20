Florida reports new case of locally acquired Zika infection
Florida health officials reported a new locally acquired Zika infection in Miami-Dade County on Monday, as well as four new travel-related cases in South Florida. The person infected in Miami-Dade had "multiple exposures" to areas where mosquitoes were spreading the virus and likely contracted the mosquito-borne Zika virus in 2016, according to the Florida Department of Health.
