Florida reports new case of locally acquired Zika infection

Florida health officials reported a new locally acquired Zika infection in Miami-Dade County on Monday, as well as four new travel-related cases in South Florida. The person infected in Miami-Dade had "multiple exposures" to areas where mosquitoes were spreading the virus and likely contracted the mosquito-borne Zika virus in 2016, according to the Florida Department of Health.

