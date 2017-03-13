Florida reporters to see how lawmakers stand on open records
In this March 11, 2016 file photo, people gather during the legislative session in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Society of Newspaper Editors is creating a "scorecard" for state lawmakers on where they stand on keeping records public, tracking public records bills and amendments they sponsor and how they vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|research chemicals shop liste
|8 hr
|BiZKiT
|11
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|9 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|18
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Sat
|Chilli J
|8
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|73
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Mar 2
|BiZKit
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC