Florida prosecutor's anti-death penalty stand surprises many

22 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

In a press conference Thursday, March 16, 2017, on the steps of the Orange County Courthouse, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announces that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

