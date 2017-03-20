Florida Panhandle is home to hundreds of old houses
ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this February 2017 photo, a canopy bed sits in one of the second floor bedrooms at the historic home Sunbright Manor in DeFuniak Springs, in Walton County, Florida. The home is currently listed for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|Sat
|Texxy
|3
|New UF student body president busted...
|Mar 10
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 9
|MikeGreen420
|14
|Citizens Freedom Party
|Mar 9
|Pud
|3
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Mar 7
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Mar 7
|huntcoyotes
|22
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC