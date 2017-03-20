Florida Orchestra composes a 50th ann...

Florida Orchestra composes a 50th anniversary season of celebration

Music director Michael Francis, entering his third year with the Florida Orchestra, has planned a celebratory lineup for the orchestra's 50th anniversary season. Highlights include a jubilant opening concert, the Carmina Burana , with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay; Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet paired with West Side Story , as the world marks 100 years since the birth of Leonard Bernstein ; the return of longtime music director Jahja Ling, conducting Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.

