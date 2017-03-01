Florida man trying to reunite family with lost home video
A Florida man is trying to reunite a family with its lost memories -- precious videos of a little girl, left in an old VCR. Franklin Ritch bought the VCR at the Jacksonville Beach Goodwill store with the intention of giving it to his grandmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|1 hr
|Chilli J
|8
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|Fri
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|Fri
|Heisenberg
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Fri
|Heisenberg
|73
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Mar 2
|BiZKit
|8
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Mar 1
|inspector clues so
|25,991
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar 1
|KooK
|16
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC