Florida man busted for running dog fighting ring since 1975

10 hrs ago

Patrick Wayne Riley, 65, is said to have been breeding and training "fighter-dogs" which he distributed all over the country, WFTV reported. After a three month investigation, Sumter County deputies obtained a search warrant and found a slew of drugs and firearms.

