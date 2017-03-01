Florida man busted for running dog fighting ring since 1975
Patrick Wayne Riley, 65, is said to have been breeding and training "fighter-dogs" which he distributed all over the country, WFTV reported. After a three month investigation, Sumter County deputies obtained a search warrant and found a slew of drugs and firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|6 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|7
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|23 hr
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|23 hr
|Heisenberg
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|23 hr
|Heisenberg
|73
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Thu
|BiZKit
|8
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Mar 1
|inspector clues so
|25,991
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar 1
|KooK
|16
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC