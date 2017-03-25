Florida legislators take on hard-line immigration policies

The election of President Donald Trump is giving new impetus to Florida state lawmakers in pushing measures seen as tough on immigration but that have gone nowhere in the Legislature in recent years. Legislators are moving ahead with bills - some of which could face constitutional challenges - that call for harsher sentences for people living in the U.S. illegally, penalties for local governments with "sanctuary" policies, and a halt to the state's voluntary participation in the federal refugee resettlement program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.