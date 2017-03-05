Florida lawmakers want to change 'Stand Your Ground' law
Some lawmakers in Tallahassee want to make big changes to the Stand Your Ground law as they begin their legislative session this week. When asked if a proposed change to the law could affect prosecutors in similar cases, News Channel 8 legal analyst Felix Vega said, "It will completely place the burden on the prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that same standard at trial that you were not justified in defending yourself."
