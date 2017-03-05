Florida lawmakers want to change 'Sta...

Florida lawmakers want to change 'Stand Your Ground' law

Read more: WFLA

Some lawmakers in Tallahassee want to make big changes to the Stand Your Ground law as they begin their legislative session this week. When asked if a proposed change to the law could affect prosecutors in similar cases, News Channel 8 legal analyst Felix Vega said, "It will completely place the burden on the prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that same standard at trial that you were not justified in defending yourself."

