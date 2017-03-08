Florida lawmakers try again to fix st...

Florida lawmakers try again to fix state's death penalty law

The Legislature is preparing to send Gov. Rick Scott a bill to require unanimous jury decision to impose the death penalty. The House and Senate are scheduled to take up the bill Thursday, the third day of the 60-day legislative session.

