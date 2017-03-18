Florida Judge Rules that Same Sex Spouses Must Be Added to Death Certificates
After the 2015 Obergefell decision, people were asking Florida to change the death certificates that indicated a partner in a same-sex relationship died unmarried without a surviving spouse. Florida refused and stated that they would not do so unless compelled to by an individual court order.
