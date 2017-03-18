Florida Judge Rules that Same Sex Spo...

Florida Judge Rules that Same Sex Spouses Must Be Added to Death Certificates

After the 2015 Obergefell decision, people were asking Florida to change the death certificates that indicated a partner in a same-sex relationship died unmarried without a surviving spouse. Florida refused and stated that they would not do so unless compelled to by an individual court order.

