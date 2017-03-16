Florida insurers keep A grades after ...

Florida insurers keep A grades after consolidation, Demotech says

Ratings agency Demotech Inc. said Thursday several Florida insurers kept A grades amid a flurry of move to shore up their financial strength but warned future downgrades remain possible . Insurers under pressure added about $200 million in loss reserves and $155 million in capital contributions, Demotech said in a statement.

