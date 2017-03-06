Florida house speaker's lottery fight...

Florida house speaker's lottery fight with Gov. Scott goes to court

The latest dispute between new Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Gov. Rick Scott's administration is heading to court. A Leon County judge will consider Monday whether the Florida Lottery broke the law when it approved a contract worth over $700 million.

