Florida House moves controversial penalty for 'sanctuary' counties
Communities in Florida that are considered "sanctuaries" for undocumented immigrants, four counties in the Tampa Bay area, would have to do away with those practices or risk fines and other penalties from the state, under controversial legislation that passed its first legislative committee on Monday. If the bill becomes law, county and local law enforcement agencies would also be required - at their taxpayers' cost, with no guarantee of reimbursement - to comply with federal immigration detention requests, which are currently only optional.
