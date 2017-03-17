Florida higher-ed top ranked, thanks to cost, substance, ambitious goals
U.S. News & World Report recently named Florida the top state in the country for higher education - a major endorsement of our state's work on keeping higher education affordable while emphasizing quality. The announcement is cause for a celebration and an opportunity to reflect on how far we've come and where we go from here.
