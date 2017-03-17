Florida Fiddler Show Wows Marco Playe...

Florida Fiddler Show Wows Marco Players' Crowd

It's hard to say whether JRobert Houghtaling's Florida Fiddler Show is storytelling interspersed with music or music interspersed with storytelling. But one thing is certain-JRobert totally entertained the sold-out crowd at the Marco Players' theatre on Saturday, March 11. The show is part of the Marco Players' Lunchbox Series that includes a box lunch and question and answer session following the performance.

