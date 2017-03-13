Florida drops charges in case that sh...

Florida drops charges in case that shook state's politics

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida is dropping all charges against an attorney accused of leading a $300 million gambling ring that led to the resignation of Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) 17 hr Rubble Memories 3
News Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15) 17 hr Lottery Traitors 6
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... 19 hr Mex 16
News House Republicans move plan that would deny foo... Thu Texxy 1
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. Thu BiZKiT 9
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Thu Victim 1
Florida Lottery wrong again Thu duckville usa 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC