Florida Department Of Revenue Issues Advisement Determining That A...
On January 13, 2017, the Florida Department of Revenue issued a Technical Assistance Advisement regarding whether a reinsurer had nexus with the state of Florida that would require it to file a corporate income tax return and whether the Florida activities of the reinsurer's ceding companies made Florida the location of the reinsurer's and cedents' regional home office. As to both questions, the DOR answered in the negative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. lawmaker's controversial tweet on immigrat...
|42 min
|positronium
|2
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|3 hr
|Heisenberg
|1
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|3 hr
|Heisenberg
|6
|research chemicals shop liste
|3 hr
|Heisenberg
|12
|Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|3
|New UF student body president busted...
|Mar 10
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 9
|MikeGreen420
|14
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC