Florida Department Of Revenue Issues Advisement Determining That A...

On January 13, 2017, the Florida Department of Revenue issued a Technical Assistance Advisement regarding whether a reinsurer had nexus with the state of Florida that would require it to file a corporate income tax return and whether the Florida activities of the reinsurer's ceding companies made Florida the location of the reinsurer's and cedents' regional home office. As to both questions, the DOR answered in the negative.

