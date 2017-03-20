Florida cop who mistakenly shot woman is fired
A Florida officer who fatally shot a 73-year-old woman during a training exercise was fired from the police force on Friday. Punta Gorda police officer Lee Coel, 28, accidentally shot Mary Knowlton during a citizen's police academy demonstration back in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|Sat
|Texxy
|3
|New UF student body president busted...
|Mar 10
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 9
|MikeGreen420
|14
|Citizens Freedom Party
|Mar 9
|Pud
|3
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Mar 7
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Mar 7
|huntcoyotes
|22
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC