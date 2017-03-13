Florida Bill Seeks to Identify Judges...

Florida Bill Seeks to Identify Judges' Bias in Sentencing

18 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Two Democrats in the Florida Legislature say there's a "stunning" racial bias in the state's prison sentences, and they want the state to start collecting data on judges to pinpoint the problem. Rep. Kionne McGhee said at a news conference Monday that his bill would require the state to gather information on defendants' demographics, the offense they committed and the range of possible sentences for the offenses.

