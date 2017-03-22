Florida Believes in Global Warming, b...

Florida Believes in Global Warming, but Only Miami Thinks It Will Be Harmful

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Since good climate change news is about as common in Florida as a calm and pleasant rush hour drive on I-95, let's start there first: The vast majority of the Sunshine State now believes that global warming is a real phenomenon supported by scientific evidence. But this is Florida, so you know there's a Lake Okeechobee-sized "but" hanging at the end of that first sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trusted research chemical vendor Wed alfachemistry 5
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop Tue Heisenberg 7
No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a... Tue Heisenberg 7
ChemicalCowboys Review Tue Heisenberg 3
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Tue Heisenberg 15
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Tue Heisenberg 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade Tue Heisenberg 14
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC