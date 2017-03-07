Florida appeals court overturns 3rd-grade retention, testing ruling

A judge who blasted local school districts for not promoting third graders who'd refused to take Florida's reading test improperly held the trial in Tallahassee and incorrectly decided the case, the First District Court of Appeal ruled today. The Orange, Osceola and Seminole school districts were among those named in the original lawsuit brought by 14 parents who are part of the the "opt out" movement, a group opposed to how Florida uses high-stakes standardized tests for key educational decisions.

