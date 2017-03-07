Florida appeals court overturns 3rd-g...

Florida appeals court overturns 3rd-grade retention, testing ruling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A judge who blasted local school districts for not promoting third graders who'd refused to take Florida's reading test improperly held the trial in Tallahassee and incorrectly decided the case, the First District Court of Appeal ruled today. The Orange, Osceola and Seminole school districts were among those named in the original lawsuit brought by 14 parents who are part of the the "opt out" movement, a group opposed to how Florida uses high-stakes standardized tests for key educational decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests 12 hr Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) 14 hr Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Tue huntcoyotes 22
research chemicals shop liste Mon BiZKiT 11
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU Mar 3 Heisenberg 10
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Mar 3 Heisenberg 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Mar 3 Heisenberg 73
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC