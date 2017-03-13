Florida 7 mins ago 9:08 a.m.Delta IV launch Saturday promises 'Super' show
The Air Force's WGS-9 communications satellite was lifted atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 37. Space Coast viewers could be in for a treat Saturday with a powerful Delta IV rocket's planned twilight blastoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The 217-foot United Launch Alliance rocket is targeting liftoff at 7:44 p.m., about 10 minutes after sunset, and will receive an extra boost from four solid rocket motors attached to the first stage.
