Florida 49 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Large brush fire in Collier Co. grows to 6,000 acres
Firefighters Tuesday continued to battle a 6,000-acre brush fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest that is now 30 percent contained, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Florida Highway Patrol has closed I-75 between State Road 29 exit 80 and Golden Gate Parkway exit 105.
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|15 hr
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Tue
|huntcoyotes
|22
