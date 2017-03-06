Florida 49 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Large br...

Florida 49 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Large brush fire in Collier Co. grows to 6,000 acres

17 hrs ago

Firefighters Tuesday continued to battle a 6,000-acre brush fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest that is now 30 percent contained, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Florida Highway Patrol has closed I-75 between State Road 29 exit 80 and Golden Gate Parkway exit 105.

Chicago, IL

