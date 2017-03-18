Florida 46 mins ago 5:03 a.m.Florida legislators propose cutting budget of prosecutor
Republicans who control the Florida House are proposing to cut the budget of an Orlando prosecutor who is pledging to not seek the death penalty in cases handled by her office. House Republicans on Monday released spending recommendations that proposed slashing $1.3 million and 21 jobs from the budget of State Attorney Aramis Ayala.
