Florida 10 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Man who was having sex during DUI gets 5 years in fatal crash
A South Florida man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed his wife as they had sex. The Palm Beach Post reports that 33-year-old Matthew Notebaert was sentenced Wednesday.
