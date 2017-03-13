Ex-felons suing Florida for voting rights could cost taxpayers
Seven convicted felons are suing Governor Rick Scott and the state to get their voting rights restored costing the taxpayers what could be thousands of dollars. Currently, there are more than 1.5 million people in Florida who can't vote because of prior felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Rubble Memories
|3
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|6
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|5 hr
|Mex
|16
|House Republicans move plan that would deny foo...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|20 hr
|BiZKiT
|9
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|23 hr
|Victim
|1
|Florida Lottery wrong again
|Thu
|duckville usa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC