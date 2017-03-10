Don't let the sun go down in Tallahassee
Your right to know how government works is dying a slow death. Mark 2017 on your calendar because if current trends continue and Tallahassee passes what's proposed this year, citizens face a tipping point in lost access to public meetings and public records needed to hold government accountable.
|Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|Sat
|Texxy
|3
|New UF student body president busted...
|Mar 10
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 9
|MikeGreen420
|14
|Citizens Freedom Party
|Mar 9
|Pud
|3
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Mar 7
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Mar 7
|huntcoyotes
|22
