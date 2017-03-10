Don't let the sun go down in Tallahassee

Don't let the sun go down in Tallahassee

Your right to know how government works is dying a slow death. Mark 2017 on your calendar because if current trends continue and Tallahassee passes what's proposed this year, citizens face a tipping point in lost access to public meetings and public records needed to hold government accountable.

