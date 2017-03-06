Digital Domain plays part in fight over Enterprise Florida budget
Nearly five years after the dramatic implosion of Hollywood animation company Digital Domain , the company's hefty state subsidies again are a matter of debate in Tallahassee. The script this time: Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran are battling over Enterprise Florida.
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|22
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Sat
|Chilli J
|8
