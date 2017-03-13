Decision time in Florida: Sun, fun an...

Decision time in Florida: Sun, fun and ... nonstop gambling?

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

For years, politicians in the Sunshine State have struggled over whether they want to let glitzy Las-Vegas style casinos sprout beside Florida's sugar-white beaches. The Republican-controlled Legislature, split among factions including those worried that more gambling would harm Florida's "family-friendly" brand, has never reached consensus.

