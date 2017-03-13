Death penalty decision: Dead wrong or...

Death penalty decision: Dead wrong or spot-on? Central Florida 100

3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

It was quite a week for the death penalty as Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek death in the Markeith Loyd case. 100 of Central Florida's most influential people weigh in with candor and passion about the death penalty and share their thoughts on the other biggest stories of the week.

