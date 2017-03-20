Crime 25 mins ago 11:01 a.m.Lawyers: airport shooting suspect ill but legally competent

Crime 25 mins ago 11:01 a.m.Lawyers: ...

Lawyers for the Alaska man charged in a Florida airport shooting rampage say he's definitely mentally ill but is also competent to stand trial. The attorneys say in court papers that 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

