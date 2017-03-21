Court: Florida dairy's skim milk is s...

Court: Florida dairy's skim milk is skim milk, not imitation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

A small, all-natural dairy isn't being deceptive when it calls it's skim milk "skim milk," a federal appeals court ruled Monday in a victory for the creamery that's fighting the state's demand to label the product "imitation" because vitamins aren't added to it. The ruling overturns a decision last March when a federal judge sided with the Florida Department of Agriculture, which said the Ocheesee Creamery couldn't label it's skim milk "skim milk" because the state defines the product as skim milk with Vitamin A added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop 17 hr Heisenberg 7
No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a... 17 hr Heisenberg 7
ChemicalCowboys Review 18 hr Heisenberg 3
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 18 hr Heisenberg 15
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! 18 hr Heisenberg 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 18 hr Heisenberg 14
trusted research chemical vendor 18 hr Heisenberg 4
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC