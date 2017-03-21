Court: Florida dairy's skim milk is skim milk, not imitation

A small, all-natural dairy isn't being deceptive when it calls it's skim milk "skim milk," a federal appeals court ruled Monday in a victory for the creamery that's fighting the state's demand to label the product "imitation" because vitamins aren't added to it. The ruling overturns a decision last March when a federal judge sided with the Florida Department of Agriculture, which said the Ocheesee Creamery couldn't label it's skim milk "skim milk" because the state defines the product as skim milk with Vitamin A added.

