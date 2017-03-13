Coast Guard assists 18 boaters in one day as high winds batter Florida's west coast
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to four separate search-and-rescue calls in waters along the state's west coast on Tuesday, blaming high winds and inclement weather that is expected to last into Wednesday. Coast Guard crews have "assisted 18 lives," seven of whom were pulled from the water within the last 12 hours, Randall Brown, deputy commander of the St. Petersburg Sector, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
