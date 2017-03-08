Child welfare lawyers to judge: We ma...

Child welfare lawyers to judge: We made a 'simple mistake'

Florida Department of Children & Families lawyers told a judge they made a "simple mistake" when they gave her incorrect information about the welfare of foster children who may have witnessed a teen hang herself on Facebook live. Judge Maria Sampedro-Iglesia had ordered the agency to explain why they shouldn't be held in contempt of court over a mix-up in identifying a girl who was in the home Jan. 22 when 14-year-old Naika Venant died.

