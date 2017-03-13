Child welfare agency: Girl who killed herself suffered abuse
A 14-year-old foster child who hanged herself in a shower stall and broadcast it on Facebook suffered years of sexual abuse, was beaten and rejected by her mother and bounced between more than 14 foster homes, according to a 20-page report released by the Florida Department of Children & Families. The report released late Monday concluded that while state welfare authorities could have done a better job, Naika Venant's relationship with her mother Gina Alexis played a significant role in her death.
