Child welfare agency: Girl who killed herself suffered abuse

A report by Florida's child welfare agency says the 14-year-old foster child who hanged herself in a shower stall on Facebook live had been abused, beaten and rejected by her mother. In a 20-page report released late Monday, the Department of Children & Families concluded that Naika Venant's relationship with her mother Gina Alexis played a significant role in her death.

