Can Florida universities and colleges...

Can Florida universities and colleges rival rest of nation?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Setting up a debate over the future of Florida's colleges and universities, the state Senate passed an ambitious proposal Thursday intended to lift schools in the Sunshine State into the ranks of elite counterparts nationwide. For college students, the legislation means more financial aid and incentives designed to help them graduate faster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You... 13 min Mikey 2
News New UF student body president busted... Fri Spotted Girl 4
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Thu MikeGreen420 14
Citizens Freedom Party Thu Pud 3
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests Mar 7 Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Mar 7 huntcoyotes 22
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC