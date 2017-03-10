Can Florida universities and colleges rival rest of nation?
Setting up a debate over the future of Florida's colleges and universities, the state Senate passed an ambitious proposal Thursday intended to lift schools in the Sunshine State into the ranks of elite counterparts nationwide. For college students, the legislation means more financial aid and incentives designed to help them graduate faster.
