Bus runs into crowd in Haiti, killing at least 34 people

41 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A bus plowed into people taking part in an early morning street festival in Haiti on Sunday, killing at least 34 people and injuring 17 others, rescue officials said. The accident occurred at about 3 a.m. in the city of Gonaives when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people participating in a Rara festival, an Easter season Haitian musical celebration, said Josepth Faustin, civil defense coordinator for the Artibonito region.

