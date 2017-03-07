Boyfriend tells of last text before F...

Boyfriend tells of last text before Florida woman, 20, killed in rear-end crash

University of Florida student Caroline Alfano exchanged texts with her boyfriend on the way home from the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - and that was the last time he would ever hear from her. As Alfano, 20, waited at a stop sign on State Road 710 near Southeast 128th Avenue in Okeechobee County on Sunday, a driver slammed into the back of her SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

