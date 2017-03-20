Bill could put brakes on rail plans
A legislative proposal that would place regulations on passenger rail service could derail plans to link Orlando and Miami, a representative for All Aboard Florida's Brightline service warned as a Senate committee approved the measure Tuesday. Also, the proposal could result in "many years of legal and administrative" challenges, Rusty Roberts, vice president of government affairs for All Aboard Florida, told members of the Transportation Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Lottery wrong again
|3 hr
|duckville usa
|1
|Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, S...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|2
|The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc...
|Wed
|Paul
|15
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|Wed
|Paul
|8
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|Wed
|Paul
|15
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|Wed
|Paul
|8
|U.S. lawmaker's controversial tweet on immigrat...
|Tue
|Evilgelicalling
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC