Antidepressant dose doubled before girl streamed her suicide
A month before a South Florida foster child live-streamed her suicide on Facebook Live, a doctor doubled her dosage of an antidepressant. The Miami Herald reported Sunday that Zoloft was the antidepressant prescribed to 14-year-old Naika Venant, and it has a critical warning that it increases the risk of suicide in children.
Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09)
