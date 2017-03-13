Anti-death-penalty prosecutor challen...

Anti-death-penalty prosecutor challenges Florida governor

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A state attorney says Florida's governor overstepped his authority when he pulled her off a case after she said she would not pursue the death penalty in any cases. State Attorney Aramis Ayala made the assertion Monday in a legal motion that asks a judge to allow her to present that argument in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) Mar 17 Rubble Memories 3
News Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15) Mar 17 Lottery Traitors 6
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Mar 17 Mex 16
News House Republicans move plan that would deny foo... Mar 16 Texxy 1
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. Mar 16 BiZKiT 9
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Mar 16 Victim 1
Florida Lottery wrong again Mar 16 duckville usa 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC