Anti-death-penalty prosecutor challenges Florida governor
A state attorney says Florida's governor overstepped his authority when he pulled her off a case after she said she would not pursue the death penalty in any cases. State Attorney Aramis Ayala made the assertion Monday in a legal motion that asks a judge to allow her to present that argument in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|3
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Lottery Traitors
|6
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 17
|Mex
|16
|House Republicans move plan that would deny foo...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|Mar 16
|BiZKiT
|9
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Florida Lottery wrong again
|Mar 16
|duckville usa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC