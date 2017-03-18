Air Force captain snagged in Florida ...

Air Force captain snagged in Florida undercover sex sting

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An Air Force captain driving to meet a 14-year-old a day before he was supposed to meet his wife and kids at Disney World. A 20-year-old already in a work release program after getting caught in the same kind of police operation last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contractor Pluto off to prison after pleading g... (Apr '08) 2 hr FUJLP311 95
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store 12 hr Mex 10
Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr... 12 hr Mex 11
Research Chemicals Austria Shop 12 hr Mex 12
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia 12 hr Mex 10
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop 12 hr Mex 8
News Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09) Mar 25 Headbobber 78
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC