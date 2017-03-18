Air Force captain snagged in Florida undercover sex sting
An Air Force captain driving to meet a 14-year-old a day before he was supposed to meet his wife and kids at Disney World. A 20-year-old already in a work release program after getting caught in the same kind of police operation last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contractor Pluto off to prison after pleading g... (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|FUJLP311
|95
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|12 hr
|Mex
|10
|Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr...
|12 hr
|Mex
|11
|Research Chemicals Austria Shop
|12 hr
|Mex
|12
|Research Chemicals Vendor Australia
|12 hr
|Mex
|10
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|12 hr
|Mex
|8
|Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09)
|Mar 25
|Headbobber
|78
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC