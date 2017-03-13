Aging South Florida landmark may be in line for makeover
The Hollywood Beach Hotel may have been an elegant grande dame in her heyday, but the deteriorating 1925 landmark could soon be replaced. Developers trying to buy the condo apartments in the building are saying they plan to build two luxury condo towers with 500 units apiece, said Clotilda Sepe, a retired accountant who bought a unit here in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|3
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Lottery Traitors
|6
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 17
|Mex
|16
|House Republicans move plan that would deny foo...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|Mar 16
|BiZKiT
|9
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Florida Lottery wrong again
|Mar 16
|duckville usa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC